Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DouYu International alerts:

This table compares DouYu International and Medallia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.81 $5.68 million $0.04 312.00 Medallia $402.46 million 14.47 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -28.67

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12% Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00 Medallia 0 2 9 0 2.82

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Medallia has a consensus price target of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

DouYu International beats Medallia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.