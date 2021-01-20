Comparing Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) & Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duluth and Francesca’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.82%. Given Duluth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duluth is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duluth and Francesca’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $615.62 million 0.59 $18.92 million $0.58 21.21 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Duluth has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Risk & Volatility

Duluth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Duluth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth 2.51% 10.53% 3.47% Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Summary

Duluth beats Francesca’s on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

