Comparing Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 56.90%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Risk and Volatility

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Lindblad Expeditions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 2.61 $16.35 million $0.39 46.10

Lindblad Expeditions has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions N/A -71.47% -10.17%

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

