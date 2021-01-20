Comparing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for East Stone Acquisition and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 0 5 0 3.00

Magnite has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 40.94%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnite $156.41 million 24.85 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -93.81

East Stone Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats East Stone Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

