Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 3,007 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.30% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.