Contrasting TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -47.93% -17.29% -11.53% GulfSlope Energy N/A -178.83% -10.21%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and GulfSlope Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.30 -$3.99 million N/A N/A GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

GulfSlope Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats GulfSlope Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

