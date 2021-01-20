Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to $7.75 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $7.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

