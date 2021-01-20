Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to $7.75 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $7.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.