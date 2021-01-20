CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.71. 328,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 256,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

