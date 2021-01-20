CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,589 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $126.27. 254,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

