CorionX (CORX) Market Capitalization Tops $55,470.94

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One CorionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $55,470.94 and approximately $82,920.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.