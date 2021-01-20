Credit Suisse Group Raises Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$40.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.42. 229,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,211. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total value of C$1,147,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

