Credit Suisse Group Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $150.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.52.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.