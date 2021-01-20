Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $470.01 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,025.67 or 0.99868932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00025156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012619 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00035185 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,650 coins and its circulating supply is 569,354,380 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

