Critical Review: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) versus Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. Conversion Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.29 -$60.10 million $3.19 13.53 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 14.41 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -2.39% 18.61% 4.82% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Conversion Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offer injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

