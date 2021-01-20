Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 6,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,695. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

