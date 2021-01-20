CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 215,523 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.