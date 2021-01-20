CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading 6.9% Higher

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.48. 608,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 437,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.
The firm has a market capitalization of $391.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.