CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading 6.9% Higher

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.48. 608,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 437,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $391.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

