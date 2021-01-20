DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.