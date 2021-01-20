DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,062 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.