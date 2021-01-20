DAEX (DAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,807.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2,807.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00535845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.37 or 0.03901066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012982 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

