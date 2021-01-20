Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.11

Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) (CVE:DJI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 124946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.51 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

Dajin Lithium Corp. (DJI.V) Company Profile (CVE:DJI)

Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which include 10 placer claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

