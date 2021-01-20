Datawallet Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $64,209.78 and $25.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

