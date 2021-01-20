Datum Price Tops $0.0007 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $704,817.19 and approximately $134,447.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00527435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.67 or 0.03851136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

