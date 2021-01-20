David J Yvars Group Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $702.34 and its 200 day moving average is $470.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

