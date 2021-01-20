David J Yvars Group Buys Shares of 5,383 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NYSE:XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

