David J Yvars Group Invests $573,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Neuronetics stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

