David J Yvars Group Purchases New Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. Five Below makes up about 5.2% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $197.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

