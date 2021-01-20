Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lowered by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $295.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.44. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.16.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

