DEJAVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $5,234.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for $1,759.62 or 0.05014225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.