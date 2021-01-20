Delphy (DPY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,830.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Delphy has a market cap of $344,916.21 and approximately $8,830.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00540171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.03918642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

