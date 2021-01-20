Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,185 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.06. 163,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329,967. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.