Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,706 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up approximately 3.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.