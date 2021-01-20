Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

DEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 4.01.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.