Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

DENN traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,521. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

