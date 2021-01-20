Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DB opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.