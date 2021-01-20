Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

