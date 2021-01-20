DEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.37 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $270.23 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 179.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEX Token Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

