Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Paycom Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $397.33. 667,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,695. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.20 and a 200-day moving average of $351.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

