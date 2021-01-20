Dfpg Investments LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.77. 10,051,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.46.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

