Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.50. 2,009,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

