Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

