Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Up 0%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.93. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 8,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGEAF. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Diageo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.