DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.