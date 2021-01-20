Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has $175.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

