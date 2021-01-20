Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,039,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 452.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 5,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.