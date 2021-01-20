Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,039,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 452.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTNOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 5,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

