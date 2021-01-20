Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 841,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 22,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $2,023,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $2,095,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,524. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

