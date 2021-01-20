Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

