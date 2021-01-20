DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,396 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 234,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

