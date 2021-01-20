DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. 133,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

