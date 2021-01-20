DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,242 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.43. 164,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

